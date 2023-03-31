US To Provide Costa Rica $25Mln in Cybersecurity Support - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The United States will provide Costa Rica $25 million in cybersecurity support, White House's National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Friday.

"Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger traveled to Costa Rica March 29-30 to announce the United States' plan to provide $25 million in cybersecurity support to the Government of Costa Rica," Watson said in a statement.

This development demonstrates Washington's commitment to help one of its closest partners secure its infrastructure and to support strong democracies in the region, she added.

With the support of the US, Costa Rica will be able to establish a national security operations center to quickly detect and respond to cyber attacks and implement cybersecurity protections for its government systems, according to the statement.

"This builds on the rapid support the U.S. provided to Costa Rica following two major ransomware attacks in the spring of 2022 that disrupted government services and led President Rodrigo Chaves Robles to declare a state of emergency," Watson said.

During the trip, Neuberger met with senior government officials to underscore the US collaboration with global partners to bolster the government's cyber infrastructure and ensure their citizens can access critical services. She also discussed bilateral cooperation on a range of regional technology issues, the statement added.