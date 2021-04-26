UrduPoint.com
US To Provide Food To Over 30Mln Children From Low Income Families - Agriculture Dept.

Mon 26th April 2021

The United States will provide food assistance to more than 30 million American children from low-income families during the summer as part of the American Rescue Plan, the US Department of Agriculture said in a release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The United States will provide food assistance to more than 30 million American children from low-income families during the summer as part of the American Rescue Plan, the US Department of Agriculture said in a release on Monday.

"The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced a new effort funded by the American Rescue Plan to provide adequate nutrition to more than 30 million children over the summer by expanding Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits," the release said. "This summer, USDA will offer P-EBT benefits to all low-income children of all ages, helping families put food on the table during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Families with children who are eligible to receive reduced-price meals or if they are under 6 years old will receive $6.

82 per child per weekday, or a total of $375 per child over the entire summer, the release explained.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in the release that the expansion of P-EBT benefits is a game-changer to reduce child hunger in the United States.

P-EBT program was established in March 2020 to assist families after schools closed a a result of the coronavirus measures, which deprived children from low-income households of their school meals.

Some 29 million adults and 12 million children in the United States have not always had enough food throughout the pandemic, according to the Agriculture Department.

