US to Provide Foreign Countries 500Mln Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) US administration plans to purchase 500 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to distribute them globally, as Washington significantly increasing its effort to vaccinate people all over the world, the Washington Post said on Wednesday, citing three sources familiar with the plan.

The report did not provide details of this plan. The White House declined to comment, while Pfizer did not respond immediately, it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden told reporters that he plans to announce his global vaccine strategy while being in Europe next week.

Last Thursday, Biden announced the intention to share 80 million doses of American coronavirus vaccines globally by the end of June.

US Vice President Kamala Harris has notified last week the heads of Mexico, Guatemala, India and the Caribbean Community countries of the United States' plans to distribute 25 million doses of coronavirus vaccines.