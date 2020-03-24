(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The United States will provide the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) $5 million to help member states combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Happy to announce another $5 million in State Department funding for the IAEA to help member states combat the coronavirus," Pompeo said via Twitter.

Pompeo expressed hope the financial assistance will help IAEA member states defeat the virus.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 398,000 cases of novel coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with death toll exceeding 17,400, the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker revealed.