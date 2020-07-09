UrduPoint.com
US To Provide Military Training And Funding To Cyprus - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The United States will provide military education and training funding to Cyprus for the first time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"As one of our expanding security relationship with the Republic of Cyprus, for the first time, the Department of State intends to provide national military education and training funding to that country," Pompeo said.

The Secretary of State said the funding is conditional approval by Congress.

The US Embassy in Cyprus said in a statement that the International Military Education and Training (IMET) is part of the United States' Eastern Mediterranean Strategy.

The United States, through the IMET program, provides instruction to partner nations about its military practices and standards, the US Embassy said.

