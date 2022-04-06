UrduPoint.com

US To Provide Millions Of Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines To Poor Countries - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The United States is planning to provide millions of pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to low and middle income countries, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters on Tuesday.

"Today, we are adding to our list of first announcing that we will be the first nation to donate tens of millions of pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to low and lower middle income countries for free," Zients said in a press briefing.

Over 20 of such countries already have approached the US asking to provide vaccines to their children, he added.

Zients also noted that the US has delivered over half a billion of regular COVID-19 vaccines to more than 100 countries.

He then called on Congress to act quickly to boost global efforts.

"We urge Congress to act promptly on adopting additional funding to fight COVID-19 so we can accelerate our efforts on vaccinating people around the world," Zients said.

Global vaccination is in America's interest because the virus does not recognize borders, he added.

On Monday, US senators reached a $10 billion package on a covid bill but it lacked funding for global efforts.

