US to Provide More Than $50Mln for Urgent Western Hemisphere Migration Needs - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The United States will provide up to $50.3 million to meet urgent migration needs in the Western Hemisphere, US President Joe Biden said in a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"I hereby determine...

that it is important to the national interest to furnish assistance under the Migration and Refugee Assistance Act of 1962 (MRAA) in an amount not to exceed $50.3 million," the memorandum said on Monday.

The funds will come from the US Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Fund, the memorandum said.

The funds will be used to meet "unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs" in the Western Hemisphere, including through contributions to international organizations, the memorandum added.