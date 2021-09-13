UrduPoint.com

US To Provide Nearly $64Mln In New Humanitarian Aid For Afghanistan - Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

US to Provide Nearly $64Mln in New Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The United States will provide nearly $64 million to support humanitarian work of the United Nation in Afghanistan this year, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday during a ministerial meeting on the humanitarian situation in the country.

"Today, I'm proud to announce that the United States is providing nearly $64 million in new humanitarian assistance. This new funding will support the work of the United Nations, including the High Commissioner for Refugees and World Health Organization, as well as international NGO actors," Thomas-Greenfield said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World United Nations United States Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Analysis: &#039;Projects of the 50&#039; a strateg ..

Analysis: &#039;Projects of the 50&#039; a strategic vision that targets welfare ..

21 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues new guidance for licensed financial i ..

CBUAE issues new guidance for licensed financial institutions on transaction mon ..

21 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fun ..

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fund for Emirati women

51 minutes ago
 Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by A ..

Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by AWAN Distribution to engage the ..

1 hour ago
 55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural ..

Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural dialogue at 37th IBBY Congress ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.