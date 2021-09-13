US to Provide Nearly $64Mln in New Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The United States will provide nearly $64 million to support humanitarian work of the United Nation in Afghanistan this year, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday during a ministerial meeting on the humanitarian situation in the country.

"Today, I'm proud to announce that the United States is providing nearly $64 million in new humanitarian assistance. This new funding will support the work of the United Nations, including the High Commissioner for Refugees and World Health Organization, as well as international NGO actors," Thomas-Greenfield said.