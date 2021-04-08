UrduPoint.com
US To Provide Over $150Mln In Aid To Ethiopia's Tigray - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 54 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

US to Provide Over $150Mln in Aid to Ethiopia's Tigray - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The United States has allocated more than $150 million in humanitarian assistance to Ethiopia's Tigray region, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"Today, the United States government through USAID announced more than $152 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help the people affected by the crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray region," Price said.

