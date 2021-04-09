WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The United States has allocated more than $150 million in humanitarian assistance to Ethiopia's Tigray region, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"Today, the United States government through USAID announced more than $152 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help the people affected by the crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray region," Price said.

Price said the assistance would provide life saving food, water, medical and health support, as well as shelter and protection to the people of the region.

"With this funding, the USAID Will provide more than 148,000 metric tones of urgently needed food assistance," he noted.

Fighting in Tigray broke out in November after the Ethiopian government accused the local ruling party ” the Tigray People's Liberation Front ” of attacking a regional military base to hijack weapons and arm the anti-government militia.

Since then, the conflict has pushed thousands of Ethiopian refugees to neighboring Sudan. International human rights groups have alleged possible crimes in Tigray, including those committed by Eritrean troops.