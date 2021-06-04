US to Provide Over $266Mln in New Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan - Blinken

The United States will provide more than $266 million in new humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan, including to nearly 5 million internally displaced persons, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The United States will provide more than $266 million in new humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan, including to nearly 5 million internally displaced persons, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"As part of our commitment to the people of Afghanistan, the United States is providing more than $266 million in new humanitarian assistance, bringing total US humanitarian aid for Afghanistan to nearly $3.9 billion since 2002," Blinken said in a statement. "This assistance from the American people will help our international humanitarian partners provide support to some of the estimated 18 million people in need in Afghanistan, including more than 4.8 million Afghans internally displaced."