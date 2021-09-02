UrduPoint.com

US To Provide Over $45Mln In Additional Humanitarian Assistance For Ukraine - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:15 PM

The United States is providing Ukraine with more than $45 million in additional humanitarian assistance for about 3.4 million people in need, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

"The United States is providing more than $45 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine," Blinken said in a statement. "This assistance from the United States enables our international humanitarian partners to further support many of the estimated 3.4 million people in need in Ukraine, including those displaced by the Russia-led conflict in eastern Ukraine."

