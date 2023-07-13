Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 10:32 PM

US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya - State Dept.

The United States will provide more than $74 million in humanitarian assistance o support Rohingya in Myanmar and in Bangladesh, the Department of State said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The United States will provide more than $74 million in humanitarian assistance o support Rohingya in Myanmar and in Bangladesh, the Department of State said on Thursday.

"Today, Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and announced more than $74 million in additional U.S. humanitarian assistance to support humanitarian responses in the region, including nearly $61 million to support Rohingya internally displaced in Burma as well as Rohingya refugees and their host communities in Bangladesh," the statement said.

This new assistance will provide life-sustaining support to the nearly 980,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and to local communities that host those people. This includes provision of food, safe drinking water, health care, protection, education, shelter, and psychosocial support, according to the statement.

In Myanmar, this funding will assist in meeting the critical humanitarian needs of internally displaced people, it added.

The United States urged other countries to increase robust humanitarian support to those affected by the situation in Myanmar, the statement said.

