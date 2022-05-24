UrduPoint.com

US To Provide Romania With Reactor Simulator In Step Toward Using Nuclear Energy - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 02:40 AM

US to Provide Romania With Reactor Simulator in Step Toward Using Nuclear Energy - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The United States will provide Romania with a small modular reactor simulator as part of the countries' partnership under the Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST) program, the US Embassy in Romania said.

"Under FIRST, the United States will provide Romania with a NuScale small modular reactor (SMR) simulator for Romania to establish an E2 Center at University Politehnica in Bucharest. The E2 Center will further Romania's goals of becoming a leader in secure and safe SMR deployment and an SMR educational and training hub in the region," the embassy said in a press release on Monday.

Supporting Romania in becoming the first country in the region to deploy SMR technology is a huge leap in advancing climate action, energy security and energy access throughout Europe and the world, the release said.

In November, the US State Department announced a multi-billion Dollar deal with Romania to begin replacing seven of their coal power plants with SMR technology.

SMRs are nuclear fission reactors that are significantly smaller than traditional nuclear reactors, and can be built at one location and then transferred to another. The International Atomic Energy Agency in 2018 called them among the most promising emerging technologies in nuclear power.

