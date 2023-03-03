US to Provide Taiwan Self-Defense Capabilities Amid Alleged Threat From China - Austin

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The United States will provide Taiwan with self-defense capabilities amid an alleged threat from China in line with the Taiwan Relations Act, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"As the threat from the PRC evolves, we will provide Taiwan self-defense capabilities consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act," Austin said in a memorandum for all Department of Defense personnel.

According to the document, the United States continues to prioritize China as the pacing challenge because Beijing is allegedly trying to shape the international rules-based system to suit its authoritarian preference.

Moreover, Austin calls China a "generational challenge" of the United States and pledges that the Pentagon will rise to it.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the sale of arms to Taiwan by the United States damages relations between Beijing and Washington and undermines stability around the island.

On Tuesday, US House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul said that weapons for Taiwan, whose sale was authorized by Congress four years ago, have not yet been delivered to the country.