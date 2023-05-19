UrduPoint.com

US To Provide Taiwan With Free Stinger, Javelin Missiles - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 04:00 PM

US to Provide Taiwan With Free Stinger, Javelin Missiles - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United States will provide Taiwan with domestically developed Stinger portable air defense systems and Javelin mid-range anti-tank missiles, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Friday, citing a source in the Taiwanese Defense Ministry.

The package of free weapons, which will include Stinger portable anti-aircraft missiles, TOW 2B Aero anti-tank missiles and new Javelin mid-range anti-armor missiles, could boost the island's asymmetric capabilities, the source said.

Last week, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said that Washington would provide additional weapons to the island free of charge and that they would not be deducted from the list of weapons whose delivery to the island has been delayed, the newspaper said.

Earlier in May, the minister said the delivery date of 66 US F-16V fighter jets to Taiwan had been extended from the fourth quarter of 2023 to the third quarter of 2024. At the same time, he noted that all of the jets would be delivered before the end of 2026 as planned.

On April 18, China banned its businessmen from doing business with US defense contractors Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Missiles & Defense for supplying arms to Taiwan.

Earlier in the year, Beijing placed Lockheed Martin on a list of untrustworthy companies.

Tensions over Taiwan soared last August after former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taipei despite Beijing's warnings against the visit. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it saw as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country. However, it stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the two sides have maintained contact through non-governmental organizations.

Related Topics

Business China Washington Visit Beijing Nancy Taipei Same Independence United States April May August Post All From Government

Recent Stories

MoF calls on public to rely of official publicatio ..

MoF calls on public to rely of official publications and contents on Corporate T ..

18 minutes ago
 Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

28 minutes ago
 Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

44 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

48 minutes ago
 Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war agai ..

Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khanâ€™s res ..

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khanâ€™s residence Zaman Park, claims CCPO ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.