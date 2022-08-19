UrduPoint.com

US To Provide Ukraine With 40 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles - Defense Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2022 | 09:28 PM

The United States for the first time will provide Ukraine with 40 mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles as part of a new military aid package worth $775 million, a senior US defense official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The United States for the first time will provide Ukraine with 40 mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles as part of a new military aid package worth $775 million, a senior US defense official said on Friday.

"We will be providing mind clearing equipment and systems and we will also be providing for the first time 40 MaxxPro M Wraps or mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles with mine-rollers. So, this is going to give the Ukrainians a resilient capability for transporting troops in this challenging terrain," the official said during a press briefing.

More Stories From World

