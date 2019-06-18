UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Provide Ukraine With Additional $250Mln For Arms, Training - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 08:22 PM

US to Provide Ukraine With Additional $250Mln for Arms, Training - Pentagon

The United States will provide additional funds for Ukraine in the amount of $250 million to strengthen the capacity of the Ukrainian military, the Pentagon announced in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The United States will provide additional funds for Ukraine in the amount of $250 million to strengthen the capacity of the Ukrainian military, the Pentagon announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Department of Defense announced today plans to provide $250 million to Ukraine in security cooperation funds for additional training, equipment and advisory efforts to build the capacity of Ukraine's armed forces," the statement said.

The decision will bring the United States' total security assistance to Ukraine to $1.5 billion since 2014, it added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Pentagon United States Billion Million

Recent Stories

CPEC to turn AJK into Pakistan's economic engine: ..

27 minutes ago

Ministry of Food Security and Research, WWF, and I ..

30 minutes ago

Most sixes by a batsman in an ODI innings

2 minutes ago

Spanish Police Detain 10 People in Ongoing Counter ..

2 minutes ago

Two UK Neo-Nazi Teens Get Jail Sentences Over Terr ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesian Research Desk established in Sindh Univ ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.