US to Provide Ukraine With Additional $250Mln for Arms, Training - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The United States will provide additional funds for Ukraine in the amount of $250 million to strengthen the capacity of the Ukrainian military, the Pentagon announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Department of Defense announced today plans to provide $250 million to Ukraine in security cooperation funds for additional training, equipment and advisory efforts to build the capacity of Ukraine's armed forces," the statement said.

The decision will bring the United States' total security assistance to Ukraine to $1.5 billion since 2014, it added.