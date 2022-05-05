US To Provide Ukraine With Additional $387Mln In Humanitarian Aid - State Dept.
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2022 | 11:30 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The United States will provide Ukraine with an additional $387 million in humanitarian aid, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Thursday.
"Through the US Agency for International Development, we are providing and pledged nearly $387 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," Price told a press briefing.