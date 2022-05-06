US To Provide Ukraine With Additional $387Mln In Humanitarian Aid - State Dept.
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2022 | 12:01 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The United States will provide Ukraine with an additional $387 million in humanitarian aid, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Thursday.
"Through the US Agency for International Development, we are providing and pledged nearly $387 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," Price told a press briefing.