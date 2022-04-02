UrduPoint.com

US To Provide Ukraine With Additional Military Assistance Worth $300Mln - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2022 | 05:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The United States will provide Ukraine with the additional military assistance worth $300 million, the Department of Defense (DoD) said.

"Through USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative), DoD will provide up to $300 million in security assistance to bolster Ukraine's capacity to defend itself.

This decision underscores the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of its heroic efforts to repel Russia's war of choice," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

