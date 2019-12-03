US to Provide Ukraine with More Javelin Missiles - State Department

The United States intends to supply additional American-made Javeline anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Ford said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The United States intends to supply additional American-made Javeline anti-tank missiles to Ukraine , Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Ford said on Tuesday.

"I believe there are more Javelines in the pipeline.

I believe Congress has been notified of an additional move in this respect," Ford said in testimony to the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

He added that the US had already provided Ukraine with various defense assistance worth $1.6 billion.