UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Provide Ukraine With More Javelin Missiles - State Department

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 10:16 PM

US to Provide Ukraine with More Javelin Missiles - State Department

The United States intends to supply additional American-made Javeline anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Ford said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The United States intends to supply additional American-made Javeline anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Ford said on Tuesday.

"I believe there are more Javelines in the pipeline.

I believe Congress has been notified of an additional move in this respect," Ford said in testimony to the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

He added that the US had already provided Ukraine with various defense assistance worth $1.6 billion.

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine United States Congress Ford Billion

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

51 minutes ago

Special attention being paid to special persons: I ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Says US Will Deal With Nations Not Spending ..

5 minutes ago

World stocks rattled as Trump says no trade deadli ..

5 minutes ago

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan seizes overp ..

5 minutes ago

US Charges 2 Russians, 2 Italians for Conspiring t ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.