US to Provide Ukraine With More Security Aid if Situation With Russia Escalates - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The United States will provide additional security assistance to Ukraine should the situation with Russia escalate, a senior US State Department official said.

"Should Russia further invade Ukraine, we will provide additional defensive material to the Ukrainians above and beyond that which we already are in the process of providing," the official said during a conference call on Friday.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have increased in the past several weeks amid an alleged Russian troops buildup at the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying it has the right to relocate troops within its sovereign territory and at its own discretion, while making it clear that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.