UrduPoint.com

US To Provide Ukraine With RIM-7 'Sea Sparrow' Anti-Air Missiles - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2023 | 12:40 AM

US to Provide Ukraine With RIM-7 'Sea Sparrow' Anti-Air Missiles - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The United States will provide Ukraine with RIM-7 Sea Sparrow air defense missile systems as part of its latest military aid package, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The US is committing the Sea Sparrow anti-aircraft, anti-missile weapon systems to Ukraine as part of the Biden administration's latest $3.

75 billion security assistance package.

The package also commits equipment including Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and other armored vehicles, guided artillery rounds and additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, the statement said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Pentagon Vehicles United States Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by e ..

Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by end of 2022: Arab Monetary Fund

26 minutes ago
 Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

47 minutes ago
 US services activity shrinks for first time since ..

US services activity shrinks for first time since May 2020

48 minutes ago
 UN Has Not Observed Major Fighting Since Putin Cea ..

UN Has Not Observed Major Fighting Since Putin Ceasefire Order - Spokesperson

48 minutes ago
 White House Says Has Vehicles to Communicate With ..

White House Says Has Vehicles to Communicate With Congress, Sees No Risks to US ..

48 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED10 bn in weeklong real estat ..

Dubai records over AED10 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.