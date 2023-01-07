US to Provide Ukraine With RIM-7 'Sea Sparrow' Anti-Air Missiles - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The United States will provide Ukraine with RIM-7 Sea Sparrow air defense missile systems as part of its latest military aid package, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The US is committing the Sea Sparrow anti-aircraft, anti-missile weapon systems to Ukraine as part of the Biden administration's latest $3.

75 billion security assistance package.

The package also commits equipment including Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and other armored vehicles, guided artillery rounds and additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, the statement said.