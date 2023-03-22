US to Provide Up to $49Bln in Funding to UN Water Action Agenda - White House

UrduPoint.com

The United States will announce up to $49 billion in funding for the United Nations' Water Action Agenda during a conference in New York this week, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Wednesday

"At the UN Water Conference meeting in New York this week, the United States will unveil a series of commitments of up to $49 billion toward the Water Action Agenda that reflect President (Joe) Biden's once-in-a-generation investment in equitable access as well as climate-resilient water and sanitation infrastructure at home and around the world," Watson said in a statement.

Global water security is intrinsic to US national security and foreign policy objectives, the statement said.

The United States aims to improve global health and stability through sustainable and equitable water resource management, sanitation services and hygiene practices, the statement also said.

The United States will leverage experience from domestic investments to improve and expand the success of its work abroad, the statement added.

The UN 2023 Water Conference will be held at the United Nations headquarters in New York from March 22-24. The event is co-hosted by Tajikistan and the Netherlands.

