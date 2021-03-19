US to Pursue Diplomacy With China Even Amid 'Tough' Discussion - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The United States will move along the path of diplomacy even as it continues having tough conversations with China, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierren said Friday.

A first face-to-face meeting between the Biden and Xi administrations in Anchorage, Alaska, got to a heated start on Thursday after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington would bring up "deep concerns'' about some of China's actions around the world. That prompted immediate pushback from Chinese officials at the meeting, sparking an unusually public exchange of diplomatic barbs.

"We knew this was going to be a tough discussion, a frank discussion... but we're still moving towards diplomacy, and that is the goal here, and every relationship with every country is different," Jean-Pierren told reporters aboard Air Force One during President Joe Biden's flight to Atlanta to meet with Asian families after the recent shootings.

Biden, reacting to the exchange, told reporters on Friday before that he was "very proud of the secretary of state" Blinken.

Blinken had made clear that Washington intended to defend the "rules-based order" without which there would be a "much more violent world," adding that Chinese action in places like Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as its suspected cyberattacks on the United States and economic coercion of US allies, "threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability."

China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi at Thursday's meeting, however, warned the United States against meddling in China's "internal affairs". Yang contested Washington's right to speak for other countries, charging that the United States instead was the "champion" of cyber attacks while mocking its domestic stability and own record on human rights.