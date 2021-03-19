UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Pursue Diplomacy With China Even Amid 'Tough' Discussion - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 11:30 PM

US to Pursue Diplomacy With China Even Amid 'Tough' Discussion - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The United States will move along the path of diplomacy even as it continues having tough conversations with China, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierren said Friday.

A first face-to-face meeting between the Biden and Xi administrations in Anchorage, Alaska, got to a heated start on Thursday after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington would bring up "deep concerns'' about some of China's actions around the world. That prompted immediate pushback from Chinese officials at the meeting, sparking an unusually public exchange of diplomatic barbs.

"We knew this was going to be a tough discussion, a frank discussion... but we're still moving towards diplomacy, and that is the goal here, and every relationship with every country is different," Jean-Pierren told reporters aboard Air Force One during President Joe Biden's flight to Atlanta to meet with Asian families after the recent shootings.

Biden, reacting to the exchange, told reporters on Friday before that he was "very proud of the secretary of state" Blinken.

Blinken had made clear that Washington intended to defend the "rules-based order" without which there would be a "much more violent world," adding that Chinese action in places like Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as its suspected cyberattacks on the United States and economic coercion of US allies, "threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability."

China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi at Thursday's meeting, however, warned the United States against meddling in China's "internal affairs". Yang contested Washington's right to speak for other countries, charging that the United States instead was the "champion" of cyber attacks while mocking its domestic stability and own record on human rights.

Related Topics

World Exchange China Washington White House Hong Kong Anchorage Atlanta United States From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Queen Elizabeth II's birthday parade cancelled for ..

36 minutes ago

NAB determined to achieve corruption free Pakistan ..

36 minutes ago

Sales of video games hit UK record in 2020

36 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan, EU Leadership Discuss Joint Step ..

36 minutes ago

EU Countries Resume Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine Aft ..

40 minutes ago

Rising prices can't stop US real estate boom

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.