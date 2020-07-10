UrduPoint.com
US To Pursue Other Options If UN Fails To Extend Iran Arms Embargo - Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The United States will pursue other legal options to keep the arms embargo against Iran in place if the draft resolution calling for its indefinite extension is vetoed at the UN Security Council, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Friday.

"If we are blocked by any country we have other legally available options to extend the arms embargo," Hook warned during an online briefing hosted by the Hudson Institute.

Russia, which has a veto power at the Security Council, opposes the extension of the embargo set to expire in October.

