US to Pursue Private Sector Cybersecurity Initiatives After Pipeline 'Ransomware' - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) President Joe Biden pledged on Monday to work with the US private sector in beefing up cybersecurity in oil and gas and other industries after a so-called ransomware attack by hackers who downed the country's main fuel pipeline in an attempt to extort money from its operator.

"We will work with the private sector on cybersecurity projects in the oil, gas, and other industries," Biden told a news conference after the attack on the Colonial Pipeline by a cybercrime group calling itself the Dark Side, which the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it was probing.

Biden said the United States planned to work with other countries as well eventually "on a global level to combat ransomware assaults"