US To Pursue Talks With Mexico About Concerns Over Food Imports - Trade Representative

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 05:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Trump administration has outlined a plan to help certain American farmers of season fruits and vegetables that are hurt by foreign imports and will reach out to Mexico to discuss concerns, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a press release.

"USTR will request the International Trade Commission to initiate a Section 201 global safeguard investigation into the extent to which increased imports of blueberries have caused serious injury to domestic blueberry growers," the release said on Tuesday.

In addition, the trade office will seek high-level talks with the government of Mexico in the next 90 days to address US concerns related to US imports of Mexican strawberries, bell peppers, and other season products.

The USTR will work with US producers to begin an investigation by the International Trade Commission to monitor the situation and possible impose protective measures if needed later this year, the release said.

The Commerce Department, the release added, will establish a formal channel to provide information about unfair subsidies for foreign producers and exporters of seasonal and perishable fruits and vegetables, including those in Mexico.

