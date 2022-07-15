US to Push for Full Accounting of Death of Al Jazeera Journalist - Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The United States will insist on a full and transparent accounting of the death of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, President Joe Biden said Friday.

"The United States will continue to insist on a full and transparent accounting of her death," Biden said during a joint press conference with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

Al Jazeera Arabic, Abu Akleh, 51, was killed by an Israeli-fired bullet to the head on May 11 while on assignment in the occupied Palestinian city of Jenin.

Last week, her family sent a letter to Biden, demanding that he meet with them during his regional tour and help ensure that justice is served in the investigation of her killing.

The White House said on Wednesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has invited the Abu Akleh family to the US for direct talks.