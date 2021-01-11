UrduPoint.com
US To Put Back Cuba On State Sponsor Of Terrorism List - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 10:23 PM

US to Put Back Cuba on State Sponsor of Terrorism List - Reports

The United States will put back Cuba on its list of states designated for supporting terrorism, Bloomberg reported on Monday citing two senior State Department officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The United States will put back Cuba on its list of states designated for supporting terrorism, Bloomberg reported on Monday citing two senior State Department officials.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to designate Cuba for continuing to harbor US fugitives and for ignoring Colombia's requests to extradite National Liberation Army members responsible for killing more than 20 people in 2019, the report said.

The Trump administration sought to designate Cuba before the November 3 US presidential election, but was unable to do so given the lengthy process, the report noted.

Now the administration is trying to complete the process just days ahead of President-elect Joseph Biden's inauguration. Biden has expressed an intention to revive the policy of easing economic and some other restrictions with Cuba, the report said.

The policy was advanced during the Obama administration when the two countries normalized bilateral relations, easing many restrictions on exchanges between them.

Current US president Donald Trump reversed Obama's policy shortly after assuming office in 2016 by restricting travel to Cuba, boosting the US economic embargo against the country and imposing sanctions on Cuban officials.

