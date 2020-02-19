US to Put Economic, Diplomatic Pressure on Assad in Days Ahead Over Idlib - Craft

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) Washington will intensify economic and political pressure on Syrian President Bashar Assad in the coming days to deliver relief to the province of Idlib, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said in a Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"Let me close [her statement] by taking a moment to address the men, women and children in the Idlib province," Craft said. "In the days ahead, the United States will not spare any effort, including working with allies, to isolate the Assad regime diplomatically and economically to deliver the relief, the resources and, ultimately, the peace that is kept from you for far too long.

"

In December, Syrian government forces launched an offensive to recapture areas of Idlib province, the last remaining rebel stronghold in the country. Tensions in the region escalated further after Syrian government forces shelled a Turkish observation point on February 3, killing seven military personnel and one civilian contractor.

According to the United Nations, almost 900,000 civilians have been forced to leave their homes due to the ongoing military escalation in Syria's northwest since December 1.