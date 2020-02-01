WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) US authorities issued a quarantine order for all Americans evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday.

"The CDC, under statutory authority of the Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary, has issued Federal quarantine orders to all 195 United States citizens who repatriated to the US on January 29, 2020," the CDC said in a statement. "The quarantine will last 14 days from when the plane left Wuhan, China.

"

The plane with Americans from Wuhan arrived at March Air Reserve Base in Southern California on Wednesday.

US media reported that CDC issued a quarantine order for the first time in 50 years.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province in December and has since spread to at least 20 countries. The virus has already killed 213 people in China and infected over 9,800 others.