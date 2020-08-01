UrduPoint.com
US To Raise Citizenship Application Fees By Over 80% - Homeland Security

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 05:10 AM

US to Raise Citizenship Application Fees by Over 80% - Homeland Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will increase the fee for US citizenship by 81 percent, charging $1,160, a document scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Monday revealed.

"DHS is raising the fee for Form N-400 from $640, plus the $85 biometric services fee, if applicable, to a total fee including biometric services fee of $1,160 if filed online or $1,170 if filed on a paper application," the notice said on Friday.

Moreover, the United States for the first time will impose a $50 fee for migrants to apply for asylum.

The administration will also require, for the first time, that asylum seekers pay for an initial work permit that costs $550.

