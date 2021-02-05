UrduPoint.com
US To Raise Refugee Admissions Cap To 125,000 - Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

US to Raise Refugee Admissions Cap to 125,000 - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that Washington is raising its refugee admissions cap back to 125,000.

"Today, I am approving an Executive Order to begin the hard work of restoring our refugee admissions program to help meet the unprecedented global need," Biden said.

"This executive order will position us to be able to raise the refugee admissions back up to 125,000 persons for the first full fiscal year of the Biden-Harris Administration."

