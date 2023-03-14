US to Reach Out Directly to Russian Officials Regarding Black Sea Drone Incident - Kirby

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The US State Department intends to reach out directly to Russian officials after a Russian Su-27 jet collided with a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea and brought down the US aircraft, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"I know the State Department is intending to reach out directly to Russian officials, but I don't know if that's happened and I don't know at what level," Kirby said during a conference call.

Kirby pointed out that this is the first time that a Russian intercept of a US aircraft resulted in the downing of a drone.

The United States does not currently know if the Russian pilot's intention was to down the US drone, Kirby added.