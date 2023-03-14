UrduPoint.com

US To Reach Out Directly To Russian Officials Regarding Black Sea Drone Incident - Kirby

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 11:40 PM

US to Reach Out Directly to Russian Officials Regarding Black Sea Drone Incident - Kirby

The US State Department intends to reach out directly to Russian officials after a Russian Su-27 jet collided with a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea and brought down the US aircraft, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The US State Department intends to reach out directly to Russian officials after a Russian Su-27 jet collided with a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea and brought down the US aircraft, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"I know the State Department is intending to reach out directly to Russian officials, but I don't know if that's happened and I don't know at what level," Kirby said during a conference call.

Kirby pointed out that this is the first time that a Russian intercept of a US aircraft resulted in the downing of a drone.

The United States does not currently know if the Russian pilot's intention was to down the US drone, Kirby added.

Related Topics

Drone Russia United States

Recent Stories

FCCU media center takes lead by organizing three-d ..

FCCU media center takes lead by organizing three-day training workshop for journ ..

19 minutes ago
 Brent Crude Drops Below $78 Per Barrel First Time ..

Brent Crude Drops Below $78 Per Barrel First Time Since January 5

9 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources warns against unreliab ..

Ministry of Human Resources warns against unreliable social media pages promotin ..

28 minutes ago
 Slovak Gov't May Decide on Transfer of MiG-29 Figh ..

Slovak Gov't May Decide on Transfer of MiG-29 Fighters to Ukraine on Wednesday - ..

9 minutes ago
 Putin Says Current European Leaders Lost Instinct ..

Putin Says Current European Leaders Lost Instinct of National Interest

9 minutes ago
 Punjab officials express inability to ensure foolp ..

Punjab officials express inability to ensure foolproof security for assembly ele ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.