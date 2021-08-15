UrduPoint.com

US To Recognize Afghan Government That Respects Human Rights, Fights Terrorists - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 07:40 PM

US to Recognize Afghan Government That Respects Human Rights, Fights Terrorists - Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The US government will agree to work with an Afghan government that does not disregard human rights and does not support terrorists, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a briefing on Sunday.

"A future Afghan government that upholds the basic rights of its people and does not harbor terrorists is a government we can work with and recognize," Blinken said.

He noted that all dealings with the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), including international assistance, will be halted if the movement does not meet these requirements.

