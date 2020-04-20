UrduPoint.com
US To Redeploy 'At Risk' Contractors From Afghanistan Due To COVID-19 - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:26 PM

US to Redeploy 'At Risk' Contractors From Afghanistan Due to COVID-19 - Pentagon

The US military plans to redeploy at risk contractors from Afghanistan due to insufficient medical supplies there amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Under Secretary of Defense Ellen Lord told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The US military plans to redeploy at risk contractors from Afghanistan due to insufficient medical supplies there amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Under Secretary of Defense Ellen Lord told reporters on Monday.

"We project this number to be less than 1,000," Lord said during a press briefing.

Lord also noted that the US Transport Command moved three COVID-19 patients from Afghanistan to Germany last week.

The US Defense Department last week said the number of COVID-19 cases among all personnel and their family members had to risen to 4,849.

