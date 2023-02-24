UrduPoint.com

US To Redouble Efforts To Disrupt Russian Sanctions Evasion In Year Ahead - Yellen

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 07:34 PM

The United States will increase its crackdown on Russian sanctions evasion efforts in the year ahead, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said on Friday

"In the year ahead, we'll redouble our efforts at disrupting Russian sanctions evasion efforts. That includes by sharing intelligence, identifying and eliminating specific networks, and making it harder for companies and jurisdictions to serve as evasion channels," Yellen said at a meeting with UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on the G20 sidelines in India.

Washington and allies are working to disrupt Russia's military supply chains and limit its revenue, she added.

Yellen also pointed out the importance of implementing the price cap on Russian crude oil and refined products.

"While it is still early, we are seeing progress towards its twin goals of reducing Russian revenue and promoting stability in global oil markets. Russian tax revenue from energy and gas was down 46% in January. That means we are effectively hitting their most important source of revenue," she said, adding that global energy markets have remained well-supplied.

Yellen also called on the International Monetary Fund to engage with Ukraine to deliver a credible, ambitious, fully financed and appropriately conditioned IMF program by the end of March.

