US To Reduce Force Levels In Afghanistan If Taliban-Government Talks Progress - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:52 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The US military will draw down forces to an appropriate level in Afghanistan if the Taliban and the Afghan government make progress in peace talks, the Defense Department said in a Posture Statement.

"Should... intra-Afghan peace dialogues progress, the United States will reduce our force posture as appropriate, based on conditions on the ground," the statement said.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper will deliver the statement before the US House Armed Services Committee later on Wednesday, according to the Pentagon.

The United States, the statement added, is committed to ending the war through a political agreement that ensures Afghanistan will not be used as a terrorist safe haven.

"As we have previously notified members of Congress, our negotiations with the Taliban have advanced, and they have agreed to dramatically reduce violence across the country.

If the Taliban demonstrate the willingness and capability to do so, the United States is prepared to consider an agreement that advances the peace process," the posture statement said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday the United States will sign a phased troop pullout deal with the Taliban on February 29 if the current reduction in violence is successful.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that the US was "pretty close" to a deal with Afghanistan and added that there have been two days without violence, or at least a minimum of violence, in the country.

