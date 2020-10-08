UrduPoint.com
US To Reduce Forces In Afghanistan To 2,500 By Early 2021 - National Security Adviser

2020-10-08

US to Reduce Forces in Afghanistan to 2,500 by Early 2021 - National Security Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The United States will reduce the number of American forces in Afghanistan to 2,500 by early next year, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said during a foreign policy discussion at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

"As of today, there are under 5,000, we will go to under 2,500 early next year," O'Brien said on Wednesday.

The number of US troops in Afghanistan was drawn down to 8,600 in July and another 4,000 troops are expected to leave in the fall.

