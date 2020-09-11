US to Reduce Number of Troops in Iraq to 2,000 in 'Very Short' Period of Time - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday his administration will reduce the number of American troops in Iraq to 2,000 in a very short period of time.

"Iraq, we'll be down to about 2,000 soldiers in a very short period of time," Trump said.

On Wednesday, Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Frank McKenzie said the United States would reduce its troop presence in Iraq from about 5,200 to 3,000 troops this month.