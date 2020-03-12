UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Reduce Participants In Europe Defender Exercise Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - EUCOM

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:20 AM

US to Reduce Participants in Europe Defender Exercise Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - EUCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The US armed forces have decided to cut down the number of American troops participating in the current Defender-Europe 20 military exercises to reduce risks of exposure to the coronavirus, US European Command (EUCOM) said in a news release.

"After careful review of the ongoing Defender-Europe 20 exercise activities and in light of the current coronavirus outbreak, we will modify the exercise by reducing the number of US participants," EUCOM announced on Wednesday.

Activities associated with the exercise will be adjusted accordingly and US forces continue to work closely with their allies and partners to meet joint priority training objectives, the release explained.

Earlier, commenting on the Defender Europe 2020 US-led exercises, Moscow warned that this show of force would not succeed in changing Russia's foreign policy, but would only escalate tensions between Russia and the Western Bloc.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India suspends visas to contain the spread of COVI ..

3 hours ago

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

4 hours ago

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

4 hours ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

5 hours ago

Workshops on environmental pollution for MPAs

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.