US to Reduce Participants in Europe Defender Exercise Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - EUCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The US armed forces have decided to cut down the number of American troops participating in the current Defender-Europe 20 military exercises to reduce risks of exposure to the coronavirus, US European Command (EUCOM) said in a news release.

"After careful review of the ongoing Defender-Europe 20 exercise activities and in light of the current coronavirus outbreak, we will modify the exercise by reducing the number of US participants," EUCOM announced on Wednesday.

Activities associated with the exercise will be adjusted accordingly and US forces continue to work closely with their allies and partners to meet joint priority training objectives, the release explained.

Earlier, commenting on the Defender Europe 2020 US-led exercises, Moscow warned that this show of force would not succeed in changing Russia's foreign policy, but would only escalate tensions between Russia and the Western Bloc.