US to Reengage With UN Human Rights Council as Observer - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to announce later on Monday Washington's return to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) as an observer state almost three years after former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the organization, the Associated Press reported, citing anonymous sources.

In 2018, the US mission to the United Nations sent an official notification to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres of its pulling out from the UNHRC. Then-US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said that the organization was hypocritical, biased against Israel and protected countries that abused human rights, such as Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, China, and Venezuela.

According to the AP news agency, Blinken and a senior US diplomat in Geneva will announce later in the day that Washington would return to the Council as an observer, but will strive to become a full member.

A senior US official cited by the media outlet said that the Biden administration still believed that the UNHRC must be reformed and the best way to do that was to "engage with it in a principled fashion."

"An important forum for those fighting tyranny and injustice around the world," the source said, adding that the US' return intended to "ensure it can live up to that potential."

Since taking office in January, President Joe Biden signed a flurry of executive orders to reverse Trump's policies. The US has already rejoined the Paris Agreement on climate change and the World Health Organization.