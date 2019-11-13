US to Reevaluate Relations with S. Sudan After Failure to Form Government - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States intends to reconsider its relationship with South Sudan after the country's political parties pushed back a deadline for forming a unified transitional government, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The United States intends to reconsider its relationship with South Sudan after the country's political parties pushed back a deadline for forming a unified transitional government , State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The United States is gravely disappointed with the failure of President Salva Kiir and Dr.

Riek Machar [opposition leader] to agree on the formation of a Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity by the established deadline of November 12," Ortagus said. "In light of this development, the United States will reevaluate its relationship with the Government of South Sudan."

The South Sudanese government and the opposition agreed on November 7 to extend the pre-transitional period by 100 days.