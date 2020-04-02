US to Refrain From Giving Status Updates on Movement of Patriots Into Iraq - CENTCOM

The US military will refrain from providing further status updates on its ongoing movement of Patriot air defense systems into Iraq for security reasons, Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Bill Urban said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The US military will refrain from providing further status updates on its ongoing movement of Patriot air defense systems into Iraq for security reasons, Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Bill Urban said in a statement on Thursday.

"The establishment of ground-based air defenses in Iraq continues, but for operational security reasons, we are not providing status updates as those systems come online," Urban said.

The US military continues to coordinate the effort with its Iraqi partners, he added. "The Iraqi Government is well aware of our collective need for air defense protection of service members within Iraq," Urban said.

The commander of CENTCOM Gen. Frank McKenzie on March 13 said the US had begun deploying Patriot air defense systems to the country to protect Iraqi and coalition troops and bases from Iranian-backed militia attacks.

Urban noted that militants have launched repeated attacks on Iraqi bases, killing and injuring Iraqi, coalition and US service members.

The US-led international coalition is currently relocating its troops in Iraq to consolidate them at better-protected bases. The coalition officially transferred K1 Air Base in the northern Iraqi province of Kirkuk to the Iraqi Armed Forces on Sunday. On Monday, the coalition handed over another base in Iraq's northern province of Nineveh to the host country. Earlier in March, the international troops left a base in al-Qaim, located near the border with Syria, and the Qayara base in Nineveh.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the US had intelligence indicating that Iran and its proxies may be planning a sneak attack on American troops or assets in Iraq. Trump also warned that Iran would pay "a heavy price" in the event of any such attack.