US to Refrain Using Veto at UN Security Council 'Except in Rare Situations' - Envoy

The US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield laid out on Thursday six principles for the United States to be guided by in the UN Security Council, including refraining from the use of the veto except when rare situations happen

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield laid out on Thursday six principles for the United States to be guided by in the UN Security Council, including refraining from the use of the veto except when rare situations happen.

"We will refrain from the use of the veto except in rare, extraordinary situations," Thomas-Greenfield said in the San Francisco Fairmont Hotel.

Exercising veto to defend one's acts of aggression is a loss of morals and those should be held accountable, she added.

Veto power belongs to the five Permanent Members of the UN Security Council: France, United Kingdom, China, Russia and the United States.

Thanks to this action, they are able to block certain resolutions and procedures.

According to US statistics, since 2009, Russia has cast 26 vetoes, while the US has used the veto only four times.

For passing a resolution, the UN Security Council needs 9 votes. Thanks to the majority of countries being aligned with the United States, the United States rarely needs to block a vote because of the overwhelming support in the Council.