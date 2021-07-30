US to Reimburse Employers for Paid Leave So Workers, Families Can Get Vaccinated - Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The US government will now reimburse employers who give their workers time off to go and get themselves and their families vaccinated, President Joe Biden said during a speech about updated COVID-19 response measures.

"The Federal government will now reimburse those employers to give their staff time off not only to get themselves vaccinated, but also to get their family members vaccinated," Biden said on Thursday.

Biden also announced that unvaccinated federal government workers will have to wear masks, socially distance and get tested twice-weekly for coronavirus in order to return to work in-person.