UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Reimburse Firms For Paid Time Off Needed For Coronavirus Jabs - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 01:10 AM

US to Reimburse Firms for Paid Time Off Needed for Coronavirus Jabs - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Firms with fewer than 500 employees that pay workers taking time off to get coronavirus vaccinations for themselves or family members can be reimbursed for lost wages, the US Treasury Department said on Thursday.

"Paid leave tax credits [are] available under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) for providing leave for each employee receiving the vaccine and for any time needed to recover from the vaccine," the Treasury Department said in a press release.

The offer also applies to workers who take family members to be vaccinated or need to provide care for family members recovering from a vaccination, the release said.

It is not uncommon for side effects of coronavirus vaccines to require a day or more in bed.

The initiative reflects Biden administration efforts to overcome so-called vaccine hesitancy, which has slowed the daily pace of jabs from more than 3 million last spring to about 500,000, according to US government data.

A separate Biden administration initiative would pay recipients of each new jab a $100 reward, the Treasury Department said.

Related Topics

Family From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.8 million d ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on waivers a ..

1 hour ago

SCI provides aid worth AED85.1 million inside UAE ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan calls on relevant UN bodies to investigat ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan earnestly looks forward to enhance mutual ..

44 minutes ago

Mexico to Release Prisoners Aged Over 75 With Non- ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.