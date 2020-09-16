US To Reimpose Anti-Iran Sanctions in UN Next Week Making Arms Embargo Permanent - Pompeo

The United States will re-impose sanctions on Iran in the United Nations next week that will make the arms embargo against the Islamic Republic permanent, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The United States will re-impose sanctions on Iran in the United Nations next week that will make the arms embargo against the Islamic Republic permanent, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will return to the United Nations to re-impose sanctions, so that the arms embargo [on Iran] will become permanent, next week," Pompeo said.