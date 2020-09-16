UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Reimpose Anti-Iran Sanctions In UN Next Week Making Arms Embargo Permanent - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 09:25 PM

US To Reimpose Anti-Iran Sanctions in UN Next Week Making Arms Embargo Permanent - Pompeo

The United States will re-impose sanctions on Iran in the United Nations next week that will make the arms embargo against the Islamic Republic permanent, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The United States will re-impose sanctions on Iran in the United Nations next week that will make the arms embargo against the Islamic Republic permanent, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will return to the United Nations to re-impose sanctions, so that the arms embargo [on Iran] will become permanent, next week," Pompeo said.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran United States Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Rocket Hits Baghdad's Green Zone Near Residential ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Finance Ministry, Miners to Discuss MET In ..

3 minutes ago

New Delhi Summons Chinese Diplomat Over Reports of ..

3 minutes ago

Farogh designated as new convener of CCED

6 minutes ago

Bairstow ton gives England hope after Starc's doub ..

6 minutes ago

Govt to set up sex offenders' database, introduce ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.